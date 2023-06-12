Gold, Silver Trade Lower On June 12; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Monday, Gold and silver prices fell on the Multi Commodity Exchange for the second day.

The August Gold futures on Monday morning at 9:55 am were trading lower at Rs 59,717 with a loss of Rs 104 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading higher at Rs 73,369 per kilogram, with a drop of Rs 427.

The price of gold and silver on June 12 were at Rs 55,400 per 10 grams and Rs 74,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,400 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,450.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,550, Rs 55,450, and Rs 55,800, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,600, Rs 60,500, and Rs 60,900, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 79,800.