 Gold, silver trade lower on June 1; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, silver trade lower on June 1; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on June 1 were at Rs 55,860 per 10 grams and Rs 72,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Gold, silver trade lower on June 1; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

On Thursday, Gold and silver prices continued to fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Thursday morning at 9:57 am fell by Rs 224 at Rs 59,974 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading low at Rs 71,846 per kilogram, with a drop of Rs 256.

The price of gold and silver on June 1 were at Rs 55,860 per 10 grams and Rs 72,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,860 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,010, Rs 55,910, and Rs 56,460, respectively.

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on June 1: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...
In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,090, Rs 60,990, and Rs 61,590, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,800.

In Chennai and Bangalore, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,800.

