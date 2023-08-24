Gold, Silver Trade Lower On August 24; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures trade lower breaking the rising cycle on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Thursday morning at 9:29 am were at Rs 58,774 down by Rs 45 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September was at Rs 73,751 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 253.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of August 24 were at Rs 54,300 per 10 grams and Rs 75,300 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,300 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,230.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,450 and Rs 54,660, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,400 and Rs 59,630, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,300.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,500.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)