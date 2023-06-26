 Gold, Silver Trade Higher On The MCX On June 26; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of gold and silver on the morning of June 26 were at Rs 54,350 per 10 grams and Rs 70,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Trade Higher On The MCX On June 26; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Monday, Gold prices were trading higher for a second consecutive day on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The August Gold futures on Monday morning at 10:07 am were trading at Rs 58,448 with a gain of Rs 141 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading at Rs 68,873 per kilogram, with a jump of Rs 790.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of June 26 were at Rs 54,350 per 10 grams and Rs 70,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,350 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,280.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,500 and Rs 54,700, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,430 and Rs 59,670, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 70,900.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,200.

