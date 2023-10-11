 Gold, Silver Trade Higher On October 11; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Trade Higher On October 11; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Trade Higher On October 11; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 11 was at Rs 53,650 per 10 grams and Rs 72,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Trade Higher On October 11; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures rise on the MCX on Wednesday.

The Gold futures at 10:37 am were at Rs 57,676 up by Rs 47 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 69,023 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 105.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 11 was at Rs 53,650 per 10 grams and Rs 72,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,650 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,530.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,800 and Rs 53,720, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 11: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,680 and Rs 58,600, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 72,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 75,000.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MCX To Go Live With New Commodity Derivatives Platform From Monday

MCX To Go Live With New Commodity Derivatives Platform From Monday

Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

L&T Hydrocarbon Business Wins Contract In Middle East For Gas Compression Plants

L&T Hydrocarbon Business Wins Contract In Middle East For Gas Compression Plants

AlA Engineering Acquires Stake In VMPS, Australia

AlA Engineering Acquires Stake In VMPS, Australia

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Delhi Businessman’s Stolen Cryptocurrency Lands In Hamas Wallets

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Delhi Businessman’s Stolen Cryptocurrency Lands In Hamas Wallets