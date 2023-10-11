Gold, Silver Trade Higher On October 11; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures rise on the MCX on Wednesday.

The Gold futures at 10:37 am were at Rs 57,676 up by Rs 47 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 69,023 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 105.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 11 was at Rs 53,650 per 10 grams and Rs 72,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,650 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,530.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,800 and Rs 53,720, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,680 and Rs 58,600, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 72,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 75,000.

