Gold, Silver Trade Higher On June 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

On Thursday, Gold and silver prices were trading higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The August Gold futures on Thursday morning at 9:57 am were trading at Rs 59,510 with a gain of Rs 7 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading at the day's high of Rs 71,925 per kilogram, with a jump of Rs 200.

The price of gold and silver on June 8 were at Rs 55,600 per 10 grams and Rs 73,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,600 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,650.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,750, Rs 55,650, and Rs 56,050, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,800, Rs 60,700, and Rs 61,150, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,800.