Gold, silver trade close to days high on May 19; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices on Friday cover the fall of Thursday on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Friday gained Rs 87 at Rs 59,810 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 72,450 per kilogram, with a jump of Rs 307.

The price of gold and silver on May 19 were at Rs 56,090 per 10 grams and Rs 74,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,090 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,190.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,250, Rs 56,180, and Rs 56,490, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,350, Rs 61,280, and Rs 61,630, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,500.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,100.