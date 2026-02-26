 Gold, Silver Slip On Profit Booking, Geopolitical Tensions & Weak Dollar Limit Losses
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Slip On Profit Booking, Geopolitical Tensions & Weak Dollar Limit Losses

Gold, Silver Slip On Profit Booking, Geopolitical Tensions & Weak Dollar Limit Losses

Precious metals dipped on February 26, 2026, as investors booked profits after recent rallies. MCX April gold fell 0.25 percent to Rs 1,60,741 per 10g and March silver slid 1.16 percent to Rs 2,65,200 per kg. A weaker US dollar, persistent US tariff uncertainty, and escalating US-Iran tensions limited downside. Long-term outlook stays bullish, with gold consolidating in 5,100–5,300 dollar range.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Precious metals dipped on February 26, 2026, as investors booked profits after recent rallies. |

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices eased on Thursday, amid profit booking by investors, although rise in geopolitical tensions and decline in US dollar capped the slide. MCX gold April futures lost 0.25 per cent to Rs 1,60,741 per 10 grams on an intra-day basis. Meanwhile, MCX silver March futures declined 1.16 per cent to Rs 2,65,200 per kg. In the previous session, the MCX April gold contract and March silver contract had gained 0.74 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, prompting a round of profit booking.

The dollar continues to fall in the aftermath of persistent trade uncertainty amid diverse takes on tariffs by US Supreme Court and US President Donald Trump with the latter continuing to stress that tariffs remain central to his trade strategy. The US collects a 10 per cent tariff on certain imports, with rates set to rise to 15 per cent or higher for some countries causing uncertainty over US tariffs and ongoing trade negotiations acting as tailwinds to the precious metals.

Read Also
ED Files Chargesheet Against Actress Ranya Rao In ₹102.55 Crore Gold Smuggling Case
article-image

The dollar index eased by 0.13 per cent to 97.58, making greenback-backed bullion cheaper for buyers in overseas currencies. Analysts said that the evolving US–Iran situation with a third round of nuclear talks due in Geneva on February 27, amid a US military buildup in the Middle East, fuels safe‑haven demand. Medium‑to‑long‑term sentiment for precious metals remains bullish, with COMEX Gold trading within the $5,100–$5,300 consolidation band following recent volatility, they said.

In COMEX silver, a sustained recovery above $92–$96 could re-ignite momentum toward $100–$105 and potentially retest prior peaks, market participants said. "Gold has support at Rs 1,60,000 and Rs 1,57,700 while resistance at Rs 1,62,500 and Rs 1,64,000. MCX silver has support at Rs 2,63,600 and Rs 2,58,800, and resistance is at Rs 2,74,000 and Rs 2,80,000," an analyst said. Gold and silver prices may see volatility during the session week, market participants forecasted, urging investors to book profits in gold and silver at higher levels and wait for corrective dips to take fresh long positions.

FPJ Shorts
Rashmika Mandanna Marries Vijay Deverakonda At Royal Udaipur Venue With Pristine Lakes & Aravalli Views: Check Inside
Rashmika Mandanna Marries Vijay Deverakonda At Royal Udaipur Venue With Pristine Lakes & Aravalli Views: Check Inside
SC Bans NCERT Class 8 Chapter On Corruption In Judiciary; Issues Show-Cause Notices To Education Ministry, NCERT Director
SC Bans NCERT Class 8 Chapter On Corruption In Judiciary; Issues Show-Cause Notices To Education Ministry, NCERT Director
Missed An Error? JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields
Missed An Error? JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields
Anil Ambani Appears Before ED For Second Round Of Questioning In ₹40,000 Crore RCOM Bank Fraud Money Laundering Case
Anil Ambani Appears Before ED For Second Round Of Questioning In ₹40,000 Crore RCOM Bank Fraud Money Laundering Case

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on