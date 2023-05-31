Gold, silver prices trade lower on May 31; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Wednesday, Gold and silver prices continued to fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Wednesday fell by Rs 22 at Rs 59,976 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading low at Rs 71,000 per kilogram, with a drop of Rs 43.

The price of gold and silver on May 31 were at Rs 55,850 per 10 grams and Rs 76,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,930.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,450, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,080, Rs 60,980, and Rs 61,580, respectively.

Silver price today

In Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,800.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,800.