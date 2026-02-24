 Gold, Silver Prices Slide On Profit Booking & Stronger US Dollar
Gold and silver prices fell on Tuesday amid profit-taking after recent sharp gains, a surging US dollar index (up to 97.89), and tariff uncertainty following a US Supreme Court ruling against Trump's emergency tariffs. MCX April gold dipped 0.58 percent to Rs 1,60,664/10g, March silver fell 0.33 percent to Rs 2,64,450/kg. Comex gold dropped 1.1 percent to 5,170.70 dollars per oz.

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices retreated on Tuesday, amid uptick in US dollar and profit‑taking after huge gains in previous session. Investors weighed in tariff uncertainty and ongoing US-Iran peace talks which capped the decline in prices. MCX gold April futures dipped 0.58 per cent to Rs 1,60,664 per 10 grams around 10.50 am on an intraday basis.

Meanwhile MCX silver March futures declined 0.33 per cent to Rs 2,64,450 per kg. On Comex, gold futures for April delivery fell 1.1 per cent to $5,170.70 an ounce, while spot gold dropped 1.5 per cent to $5,150.38, retreating from a three‑week high earlier in the day. Spot silver plunged 3.1 per cent to $85.50 per ounce, after hitting a two‑week high in the previous session. The dollar index surged 10.19 per cent on an intra-day basis to 97.89 making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

