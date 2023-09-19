Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures rose on Monday on the MCX, however the MCX is closed today on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Gold futures on Monday at 11:30 pm were at Rs 59,232 up by Rs 239 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 72,585 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 431.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 19 was at Rs 55,200 per 10 grams and Rs 74,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,200 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,220.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,350 and Rs 55,500, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,370 and Rs 60,550, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,300.

