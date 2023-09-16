Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 16; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures rise on Friday on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Friday at 11:30 pm were at Rs 58,999 up by Rs 411 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 72,165 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 1,183.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 16 was at Rs 54,900 per 10 grams and Rs 74,700 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,900 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,890.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,050 and Rs 55,300, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,040 and Rs 60,320, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,700.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,200.

