Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures closed higher on Friday on the MCX.

The Gold futures closed at Rs 60,725 up by Rs 407 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 72,915 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 1,299.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 21 was at Rs 56,600 per 10 grams and Rs 75,300 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,600 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,750.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,750 and Rs 56,700, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,900 and Rs 61,850, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,300.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,700.

