 Gold, silver prices rise on May 21; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, silver prices rise on May 21; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices rise on May 21; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on May 21 were at Rs 56,300 per 10 grams and Rs 75,300 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Gold, silver prices rise on May 21; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices on Friday covered the fall of Thursday on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Friday saw a rise of Rs 667 at Rs 60,390 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 73,350 per kilogram, with a jump of Rs 1,207.

The price of gold and silver on May 21 were at Rs 56,300 per 10 grams and Rs 75,300 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,300 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,420.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,450, Rs 56,350, and Rs 56,800, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 21: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...
article-image

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,570, Rs 61,470, and Rs 61,960, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,300.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 79,000.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold, silver prices rise on May 21; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices rise on May 21; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 21: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 21: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note won't increase gold demand or affect rupee value

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note won't increase gold demand or affect rupee value

Mumbai: Titan buys ₹100 crore retail space in Borivali

Mumbai: Titan buys ₹100 crore retail space in Borivali

Walmart to export made-in-India bicycles, shoes and toys globally

Walmart to export made-in-India bicycles, shoes and toys globally