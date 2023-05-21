Gold, silver prices rise on May 21; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices on Friday covered the fall of Thursday on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Friday saw a rise of Rs 667 at Rs 60,390 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 73,350 per kilogram, with a jump of Rs 1,207.

The price of gold and silver on May 21 were at Rs 56,300 per 10 grams and Rs 75,300 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,300 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,420.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,450, Rs 56,350, and Rs 56,800, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,570, Rs 61,470, and Rs 61,960, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,300.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 79,000.