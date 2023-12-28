Gold, Silver Prices Rise On December 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On December 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,890 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,425 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 28, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 58,890 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 64,250 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 81,000 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,890 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 64,250.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 59,050 and Rs 59,450, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 64,400 and Rs 64,850 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 79,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 81,000.