Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 31; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures fall, breaking its winning streak on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Thursday morning at 12:10 am were at Rs 59,426 up by Rs 52 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September was at Rs 75,890 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 390.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of August 31 were at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 77,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,160.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,300 and Rs 55,450, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,310 and Rs 60,490, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 77,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,700.