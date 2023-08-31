 Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 31; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices Rise On August 31; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 31; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of August 31 were at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 77,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 31; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures fall, breaking its winning streak on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Thursday morning at 12:10 am were at Rs 59,426 up by Rs 52 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September was at Rs 75,890 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 390.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of August 31 were at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 77,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,160.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,300 and Rs 55,450, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 31: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,310 and Rs 60,490, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 77,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,700.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ONDC Provides Huge Growth Opportunities For Financial Services, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Agri...

ONDC Provides Huge Growth Opportunities For Financial Services, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Agri...

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Isotretinoin Capsules

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Isotretinoin Capsules

Elon Musk Adds Calling and Video Features On X; No Phone Number Required

Elon Musk Adds Calling and Video Features On X; No Phone Number Required

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Kajaria Ceramics Shares

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Kajaria Ceramics Shares

TCS Expands Partnership With Athora Netherlands To Manage The Insurer’s IT and Business Operations

TCS Expands Partnership With Athora Netherlands To Manage The Insurer’s IT and Business Operations