Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,850, and Rs 56,550, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,550. Silver prices also remained unchanged, with 1 kg selling at Rs 66,900.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold remained unchanged as the yellow metal is trading at Rs 51,850, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,850, and Rs 56,550, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,950, Rs 51,900, and Rs 52,510, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs Rs Rs 56,700, Rs 56,600, and Rs 57,280, respectively.

The appeal of bullion as a hedge against price increases faded on Monday as central banks signalled future interest rate increases to control stubbornly high inflation.

As of 03:00 GMT, spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,853.99 per ounce after reaching its highest level since February 15 on Friday. Futures for U.S. gold increased 0.3% to $1,859.90.

Spot silver firmed 0.1% to $21.27 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.3% to $974.36, and palladium was down 0.2% at $1,449.82.

In DelhiMumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 66,900.

In BengaluruChennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 70,000.

