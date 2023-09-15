Gold, Silver Prices On September 15; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,470 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,967 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of September 15 was at Rs 54,700 per 10 grams; Rs 59,500 for 10 gm 24 carat gold and silver at Rs 73,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,670.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,650 and Rs 55,000, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,600 and Rs 60,000, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 73,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.

