 Gold, Silver Prices On September 14; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,450.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,450 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,945 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of September 14 was at Rs 54,500 per 10 grams; Rs 59,450 for 10 gm 24 carat gold and silver at Rs 73,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,650 and Rs 54,800, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,650 and Rs 59,780, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 73,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,000.

