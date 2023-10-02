Gold, Silver Prices On October 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Monday in India is at Rs 5,335 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,820 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of October 2 was at Rs 53,350 per 10 grams; Rs 58,350 for 10 gm 24 carat gold and silver at Rs 73,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,350 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,200.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,500 and Rs 53,600, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,350 and Rs 58,470, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 73,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,000.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)