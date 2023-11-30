Gold, Silver Prices On November 30; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,750 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,273 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of November 30, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,500 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,730 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 79,200 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,500, and 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,730.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,650 and Rs 58,650, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,880 and Rs 63,980, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 79,200.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 82,200.