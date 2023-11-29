 Gold, Silver Prices On November 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 63,380.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Gold prices on Wednesday in India is at Rs 5,810 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,338 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of November 28, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 58,100 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,380 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 78,500 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 63,380.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,250 and Rs 57,700, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,530 and Rs 64,040, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 79,200.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 82,200.

