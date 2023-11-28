 Gold, Silver Prices On November 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices On November 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On November 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,350 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,560.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On November 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Tuesday in India is at Rs 5,735 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,256 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of November 28, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,350 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,560 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 78,500 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,350 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,560.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,500 and Rs 57,550, respectively.

Read Also
Rupee Rises 2 Paise To 83.38 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,710 and Rs 62,780, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 81,500.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Automobile Retail Sales Soar To Record High In Festive Season This Year: FADA

Automobile Retail Sales Soar To Record High In Festive Season This Year: FADA

Gold, Silver Prices On November 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On November 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Rupee Rises 2 Paise To 83.38 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Rises 2 Paise To 83.38 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 66,003.57, Nifty Above 19,800

Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 66,003.57, Nifty Above 19,800