Gold, Silver Prices On November 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Tuesday in India is at Rs 5,735 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,256 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of November 28, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,350 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,560 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 78,500 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,350 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,560.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,500 and Rs 57,550, respectively.

Read Also Rupee Rises 2 Paise To 83.38 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,710 and Rs 62,780, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 81,500.