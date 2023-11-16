Gold, Silver Prices On November 16; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,595 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,104 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of November 16 was at Rs 55,950 per 10 grams; Rs 61,040 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 75,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,950 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,040.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,100 and Rs 56,350, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,190 and Rs 61,470, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,000.

