 Gold, Silver Prices On December 1; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices On December 1; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On December 1; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,700, and 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,950.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On December 1; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,770 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,295 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 1, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 57,700 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,950 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 79,500 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,700, and 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,950.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,850 and Rs 58,500, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 1: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,100 and Rs 63,820 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 79,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 82,500.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector Records Sales Of 31,069 Units In India

Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector Records Sales Of 31,069 Units In India

Rupee Rises 8 Paise To 83.29 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Rises 8 Paise To 83.29 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

FPJ Exclusive: BYJU's Lands In FEMA Violation Soup; ED Alleges Defiance Amounting To ₹9,362 Cr

FPJ Exclusive: BYJU's Lands In FEMA Violation Soup; ED Alleges Defiance Amounting To ₹9,362 Cr

Gold, Silver Prices On December 1; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On December 1; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra Sells 39,981 SUVs, Achieves 32% Growth; Total Volume Hits 70,576

Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra Sells 39,981 SUVs, Achieves 32% Growth; Total Volume Hits 70,576