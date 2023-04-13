Gold, silver prices in green on April 13; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices on Thursday traded in green on the Multi Commodity Exchange for a third day in row.

The June Gold futures was up by Rs 175 at Rs 60,803 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 76,207 per kilogram, up by Rs 294.

The price of gold and silver on April 13 was at Rs 56,210 per 10 grams and Rs 75,040 per kg respectively.

Gold Prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,210 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,320.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,360, Rs 56,260, and Rs 56,810, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,470, Rs 61,370, and Rs 61,960, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,350.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 81,400.