Gold, silver prices fall on May 25; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices fell on the Multi Commodity Exchange after gold futures gained on Wednesday. Silver futures continue to fall for the fourth consecutive session.

The June Gold futures on Friday saw a drop of Rs 150 at Rs 59,710 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading near the day's low at Rs 70,740 per kilogram, with a fall of Rs 346.

The price of gold and silver on May 25 were at Rs 55,800 per 10 grams and Rs 74,050 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,800 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,870.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,950, Rs 55,850, and Rs 56,250, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,020, Rs 60,920, and Rs 61,360, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,050.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,500.