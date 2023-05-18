Gold, silver prices fall on May 18; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices on Thursday fall after gaining on Wednesday on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Thursday saw a dip of Rs 31 at Rs 60,114 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 72,503 per kilogram, with a drop of Rs 155.

The price of gold and silver on May 18 were at Rs 56,300 per 10 grams and Rs 74,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,300 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,420.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,450, Rs 56,350, and Rs 56,700, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,570, Rs 61,470, and Rs 61,850, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,600.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,200.