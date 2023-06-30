Gold, Silver Prices Fall On June 30; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures on Friday continued to trade lower.

The August Gold futures on Friday morning at 9:45 am were at Rs 57,970 down by Rs 44 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading at Rs 69,582 per kilogram, with a drop of Rs 14.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of June 30 were at Rs 53,850 per 10 grams and Rs 71,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,750.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,000 and Rs 54,370, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,900 and Rs 59,300, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,900.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,300.