Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 6; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver futures fell on the MCX on Thursday.
The August Gold futures at 9:45 am were at Rs 58,424 down by Rs 49 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 71,217 per kilogram, with a loss of Rs 140.
The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 6 were at Rs 54,250 per 10 grams and Rs 73,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.
Gold price today
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,250 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,160.
In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,400 and Rs 54,600, respectively.
In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,320 and Rs 59,560, respectively.
Silver price today
In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,000.
In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,800.
