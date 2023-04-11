Gold, silver in green; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

Gold and silver prices on Tuesday traded in green on the Multi Commodity Exchange after witnessing a fall for the last two days.

The June Gold futures was up by Rs 198 at Rs 60,261 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 74,696 per kilogram, up by Rs 373.

June Gold futures in the last week hit its all-time high of Rs 61,181 per 10 grams on Wednesday before settling at Rs 60,954. Silver futures on the other hand hit the highest level in 32 months at Rs 74,618 per kg with a dip of Rs 38.

Gold prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,390 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,420.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,540, Rs 55,440, and Rs 55,990, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,570, Rs 60,4700, and Rs 61,090, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,300.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,000.