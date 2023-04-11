 Gold, silver in green; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, silver in green; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver in green; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,390 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,420.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Gold, silver in green; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

Gold and silver prices on Tuesday traded in green on the Multi Commodity Exchange after witnessing a fall for the last two days.

The June Gold futures was up by Rs 198 at Rs 60,261 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 74,696 per kilogram, up by Rs 373.

June Gold futures in the last week hit its all-time high of Rs 61,181 per 10 grams on Wednesday before settling at Rs 60,954. Silver futures on the other hand hit the highest level in 32 months at Rs 74,618 per kg with a dip of Rs 38.

Gold prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,390 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,420.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,540, Rs 55,440, and Rs 55,990, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices, April 11: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,570, Rs 60,4700, and Rs 61,090, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,300.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold, silver in green; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver in green; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel prices, April 11: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, April 11: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Opening bell: Markets in green; Sensex at 60,065.39, Nifty at 17,669.35

Opening bell: Markets in green; Sensex at 60,065.39, Nifty at 17,669.35

Video: 'Free Trade Agreement negotiations are going on with United Kingdom, EU and Canada,' says...

Video: 'Free Trade Agreement negotiations are going on with United Kingdom, EU and Canada,' says...

India wants WTO to be more progressive, more listening to other countries: FM Sitharaman

India wants WTO to be more progressive, more listening to other countries: FM Sitharaman