Gold, Silver Futures Gain On June 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Tuesday, Gold and silver prices were trading close to the days high on Tuesday after they fell on Monday on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The August Gold futures on Tuesday morning at 9:38 am were trading higher at Rs 59,245 with a gain of Rs 88 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading at Rs 72,496 per kilogram, with a gain of Rs 50.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of June 20 were at Rs 55,070 per 10 grams and Rs 74,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,070 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,070.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,220, Rs 55,120, and Rs 55,400, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,210, Rs 60,100, and Rs 60,440, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Kerala, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,000.

In Chennai and Hyderabad the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 79,000.