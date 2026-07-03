Gold Reclaims ₹1.5 Lakh Mark, Surges ₹3,300 Per 10 Grams On Weaker US Dollar And Global Cues

Gold prices climbed above the ₹1.5 lakh mark per 10 grams as a weaker US dollar and strong global trends boosted bullion demand | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 3, 2026: Gold prices reclaimed the Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams mark in the national capital on Friday, gaining Rs 3,300 in the second straight session, as a strong global trend and a weaker US dollar boosted bullion demand.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity increased Rs 3,300, or 2.2 per cent, to Rs 1,50,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Thursday's closing level of Rs 1,47,500 per 10 grams.

Silver also advanced for the fourth consecutive session, rising Rs 5,000, or 2.08 per cent, to Rs 2,45,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had closed at Rs 2,40,000 per kg in the previous session.

Bullion Rises On Global Cues

"Gold prices extended their gains on Friday, tracking strength in international markets. The prices were driven by a weaker US dollar and diminished prospects for aggressive interest rate increases," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst, Commodities, at HDFC Securities.

Jateen Trivedi, VP, Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said, "The rebound comes after more than a month of sustained selling following the May 13 import duty hike, with improving sentiment supported by a softer US dollar."

The pullback in the dollar index has encouraged fresh buying in bullion, while domestic prices have also benefited from currency movements, he added.

In the international markets, spot gold gained USD 57.58, or 1.4 per cent, to USD 4,181.50 per ounce, and silver rose 2.44 per cent to USD 62.45 per ounce.

"Spot gold extended gains to edge close to USD 4,200 per ounce on Friday, building on Thursday's rally as the dollar held below 101," Kaynat Chainwala, AVP, Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, said.

Markets Eye Fed Minutes

Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said, "Gold prices rose for the third straight day as interest rate hike fears have been alleviated to an extent on a weaker-than-expected US non-farm payroll report and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks indicating that inflation has been coming down."

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US financial markets closed on Friday for the country's 250th Independence Day celebrations. Analysts expect trading activity to remain subdued through the weekend.

"Next week brings the first real test of this rally. The Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes on July 8 will be scrutinised for how divided officials are on the hike debate flagged in June's dot plot," Chainwala said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)