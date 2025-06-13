 Gold Rallies ₹2,200 To ₹1.01 Lakh/10 Grams As Tensions In Middle East Escalate
Updated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Rising for the third consecutive day, gold prices on Friday surged Rs 2,200 to trade near a record high of Rs 1,01,540 per 10 grams in the national capital amid heightened tensions following Israel's military strike on Iran, which drove investors to the safe-haven asset.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity rallied by Rs 1,900 to Rs 1,00,700 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

On April 22, the yellow metal had climbed Rs 1,800 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,01,600 per 10 grams.

In addition, silver prices jumped by Rs 1,100 to revisit the all-time high of Rs 1,08,100 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) on Friday.

The metal rose by Rs 1,000 to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,08,100 per kg on Monday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the most-traded August delivery contracts of the precious metal zoomed Rs 2,011 to hit a record high of Rs 1,00,403 per 10 grams in the morning trade.

"Gold prices touched a new high and scaled past the Rs 1 lakh-mark per 10 gram while in the international markets, the bullion soared past USD 3,440 per ounce as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid mounting global instability," Rahul Kalantri, Vice President of Commodities at Mehta Equities, said.

Later, the yellow metal trimmed its early gains and was trading at Rs 99,906 per 10 grams.

Globally, spot gold rose by USD 28.30 per ounce or 0.84 per cent to USD 3,415.13 per ounce.

The sharp rally in gold came after Israel's military pre-emptive strike on Iran, escalating fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East. Simultaneously, renewed uncertainty over US trade policy, including threats of unilateral tariffs by President Trump-fuelled risk-off sentiment, Kalantri said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks about possibly extending the 90-day tariff pause failed to ease concerns. Additionally, weaker-than-expected US inflation data strengthened expectations for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, enhancing gold's appeal, he added.

According to Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, investors are now focused on the upcoming University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report, particularly the inflation expectations component, for further guidance on the bullion prices and monetary policy outlook.

