Gold prices trade flat after uncertainty over US-China trade negotiations continues

Gold prices on Friday traded flat with the negative territory after uncertainty over the U.S-China trade negotiations continues.

According to Money Control, on the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded lower by Rs 51, or 0.13 percent, at Rs 38,034 per 10 gram at 0920 hours.

Gold prices on Thursday fell by Rs 74 to Rs 38,985 per 10 gram in the national capital on rupee appreciation. The precious metal had closed at Rs 39,059 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver also dropped by Rs 771 to Rs 45,539 per kg from Rs 46,310 per kg on Wednesday.

In the international market, both gold and silver prices were trading flat. While the yellow metal was trading at USD 1,475.4 per ounce, silver was quoting at USD 16.88 per ounce.

On Wednesday, gold rose to a one-month high of $1,484, but settled lower after Donald Trump said that trade talks with China were going "very well." That came a day after Trump dented hopes for a trade resolution when he said an agreement might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.

(With inputs from Agencies)