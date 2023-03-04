Gold prices rise, silver remains unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices rose during Saturday's early trade by Rs 100 with 10 grams of 24-carat gold selling at Rs 56,550. One kilogram of silver is now being sold for Rs 66,900, with prices remaining unchanged.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 100 to trade at Rs 51,850, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,850, and Rs 56,550, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,950, Rs 51,900, and Rs 52,510, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs Rs Rs 56,550, Rs 56,600, and Rs 57,280, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 66,900.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 70,000.