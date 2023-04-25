Gold prices rise, silver falls on April 25; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices continue its rise and silver falls on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Tuesday.

The June Gold futures on Monday was up Rs 55 at Rs 60,033 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 76,324 per kilogram, down Rs 178.

The price of gold and silver on April 25 was at Rs 55,850 per 10 grams and Rs 76,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,930.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,300, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,080, Rs 60,980, and Rs 61,420, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,700.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,700.