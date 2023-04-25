 Gold prices rise, silver falls on April 25; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold prices rise, silver falls on April 25; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold prices rise, silver falls on April 25; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on April 25 was at Rs 55,850 per 10 grams and Rs 76,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Gold prices rise, silver falls on April 25; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices continue its rise and silver falls on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Tuesday.

The June Gold futures on Monday was up Rs 55 at Rs 60,033 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 76,324 per kilogram, down Rs 178.

The price of gold and silver on April 25 was at Rs 55,850 per 10 grams and Rs 76,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold prices

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,930.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,300, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on April 25: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...
article-image

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,080, Rs 60,980, and Rs 61,420, respectively.

Silver prices

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,700.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,700.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on April 25: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on April 25: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

VIP clarifies its viral advertisement is fake amid calls to boycotts their products

VIP clarifies its viral advertisement is fake amid calls to boycotts their products

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Persistent Systems net profit up at Rs 251.52 cr, Mahindra Logistics net loss...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Persistent Systems net profit up at Rs 251.52 cr, Mahindra Logistics net loss...

Opening bell: Markets in red; Sensex at 60,042.24, Nifty at 17,732.20

Opening bell: Markets in red; Sensex at 60,042.24, Nifty at 17,732.20

Hindenburg report hits NCP's Supriya Sule, Deputy CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis’ wealth too

Hindenburg report hits NCP's Supriya Sule, Deputy CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis’ wealth too