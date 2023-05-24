Gold prices rise, silver continue to fall on May 24; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

Gold prices on Wednesday trade higher whereas silver prices continue to fall for the third consecutive day on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Friday saw a jump of Rs 30 at Rs 60,227 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading near the day's low at Rs 71,867 per kilogram, with a fall of Rs 297.

The price of gold and silver on May 24 were at Rs 56,250 per 10 grams and Rs 74,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,250 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,360.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,400, Rs 56,300, and Rs 56,650, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,510, Rs 61,410, and Rs 61,800, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,500.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,500.