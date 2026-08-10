Gold Prices Rise For Fifth Straight Session To ₹1.56 Lakh Per 10 Grams As Rupee Weakness Lifts Bullion Rates

Gold prices climbed for a fifth consecutive session in Delhi as a weaker rupee pushed up domestic bullion costs despite subdued global prices | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 10, 2026: Gold prices rose for the fifth consecutive session, climbing Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday due to depreciation in the rupee, which elevated the rates of the precious metal.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,54,000 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Silver Also Advances

Silver also resumed its upward movement after ending flat in the previous session, surging Rs 5,200 to Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes), according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The white metal had settled at Rs 2,34,800 per kg on Friday.

Traders said depreciation in the rupee made imported bullion more expensive in the domestic market, while marginal losses in overseas gold prices limited the upside.

On Monday, the rupee declined by 11 paise to settle at 95.28 (provisional) against the US dollar amid a firm greenback and a rise in global crude oil prices.

Analysts Cite Rupee Impact

"Gold traded positively in the domestic market, while the yellow metal in global markets remained largely flat after the recent rally. Bullion prices continue to hold firm as investors await fresh macroeconomic triggers," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

In the international markets, spot gold was trading marginally lower at USD 4,335.32 per ounce, while silver was trading higher at USD 63.90 an ounce.

"Gold eased from its seven-week high on Monday as investors booked profits ahead of key US inflation data due later this week," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Lemonn Markets Desk.

Despite the mild pullback, bullion remained well supported by expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve and lingering geopolitical tensions in West Asia, he added.

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Supportive Outlook For Bullion

The outlook for precious metals remains supportive, although elevated oil prices could limit further gains.

"Precious metals are expected to see good support until we see a sharp spike in oil prices; however, upside is likely to be capped due to elevated oil prices," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

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