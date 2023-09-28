Gold Prices Fall, Silver Stable On September 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

Gold futures fall on Thursday on the MCX whereas Silver was comparatively flat.

The Gold futures at 10:42 am were at Rs 58,175 down by Rs 108 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 71,565 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 16.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 28 was at Rs 53,900 per 10 grams and Rs 74,200 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,900 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,800.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,900 and Rs 54,100, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,800 and Rs 55,020, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,200.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,500.