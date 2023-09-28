 Gold Prices Fall, Silver Stable On September 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold Prices Fall, Silver Stable On September 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 28 was at Rs 53,900 per 10 grams and Rs 74,200 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Gold Prices Fall, Silver Stable On September 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

Gold futures fall on Thursday on the MCX whereas Silver was comparatively flat.

The Gold futures at 10:42 am were at Rs 58,175 down by Rs 108 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 71,565 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 16.



Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,900 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,800.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,900 and Rs 54,100, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,800 and Rs 55,020, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,200.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,500.

