 Gold prices fall, silver rises on May 15; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of gold and silver were stable on May 15 at Rs 56,650 per 10 grams and Rs 74,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Gold prices fall, silver rises on May 15; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

Gold prices fell after gaining Rs 6 on Friday whereas silver prices that closed lower on Friday are now trading in green on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Monday saw a dip of Rs 11 at Rs 60,876 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 73,081 per kilogram, with a rise of Rs 27.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,650 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,800.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,800, Rs 56,700, and Rs 57,150, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,950, Rs 61,850, and Rs 62,350, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,800.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,500.

