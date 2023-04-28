Gold prices fall, silver rises on April 28; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices fall after gains on Thursday and silver prices continue to rise on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Friday with silver near its lifetime high of Rs 75,629.

The June Gold futures on Friday was down by Rs 42 at Rs 59,859 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 75,330 per kilogram, up Rs 50.

The price of gold and silver on April 28 was at Rs 55,950 per 10 grams and Rs 76,200 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,950 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,040.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,100, Rs 56,000, and Rs 56,400, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,190, Rs 61,100, and Rs 61,530, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,200.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,000.