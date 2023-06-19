Gold Prices Fall, Silver Futures Gain On June 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Monday, Gold prices fell after gaining on Friday and silver prices gained for the second consecutive day on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The August Gold futures on Monday morning at 9:39 am were trading lower at Rs 59,322 with a loss of Rs 32 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading near day's high at Rs 72,800 per kilogram, with a gain of Rs 112.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of June 19 were at Rs 55,100 per 10 grams and Rs 73,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,110.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,250, Rs 55,150, and Rs 55,450, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,240, Rs 60,140, and Rs 60,490, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,800.