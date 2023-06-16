Gold Prices Fall, Silver Futures Gain On June 16; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File

On Friday, Gold prices fell for a second consecutive day and silver prices gained after it saw a major fall of Rs 1,193 on Thursday morning on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The August Gold futures on Friday morning at 9:41 am were trading lower at Rs 59,275 with a loss of Rs 80 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading near day's low at Rs 72,212 per kilogram, with a gain of Rs 86.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of June 16 were at Rs 54,700 per 10 grams and Rs 73,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,670.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,850, Rs 54,750, and Rs 55,050, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,820, Rs 59,720, and Rs 60,050, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,500.