Gold prices fall as Dollar spikes

A spike in the dollar dragged gold downward on Monday after it had its lowest in five weeks, as traders anticipated additional indications on central banks' interest rate policy.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,744.38 per ounce by 0217 GMT. U.S. gold futures shed 0.5% to $1,746.30.

Despite reaching a high since mid-August on November 15, bullion fell 1.2% in the week ending November 18, its lowest performance since the one ending October 14.

With no major economic news to drive sentiment in Asia, "traders are tentatively bullish on the dollar following hawkish comments from Fed members last week which is weighing on gold," said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.

The dollar index was up 0.2%, making gold less attractive for overseas buyers.

Gold could test the $1,735 and $1,729 support levels ahead of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting on Wednesday, and there's potential for the dollar to continue higher should they be more hawkish than expected ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving (holidays) on Thursday, Simpson added.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Saturday he is ready to "move away" from three-quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's December meeting. But the central bank is still expected to raise rates by half a percentage point, a view endorsed by other Fed officials as well recently.

High interest rates discourage investing in non-yielding gold.

Investors also kept a close tab on the economic fallout from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China, also the top bullion consumer and this seemed to sour sentiment in wider Asian markets.

Chinese physical gold premiums fell sharply last week as buying slowed.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.8% to $20.74 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.9% to $968.62, and palladium shed 0.7% to $1,924.34.

