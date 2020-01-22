Gold prices fall amid weaker rupee, global cues

On Tuesday, gold prices fell by Rs 260 to Rs 40,014 per 10 gram due to a weaker rupee and global cues.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on January 21 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 40,014 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 39,854. Silver prices also fell to Rs 46,410 per kg from Rs 46,730 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 203, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 40,150 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,873 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery traded higher by Rs 208, or 0.52 per cent, at Rs 40,269 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 455 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants taking positive cues from global markets mostly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices rose 0.37 per cent to USD 1,566 per ounce in New York.

(Inputs from PTI)