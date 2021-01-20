Gold prices continue upward trend amid rally in international precious metal prices

At the end of Tuesday, gold prices had gained Rs 198 to close at Rs 48,480 per 10 grams in the national capital. According to HDFC Securities, this was led by a rally in international precious metal prices.

As per the prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on January 20, the closing rate without GST for gold (purity-999) was Rs 49,141, and for gold with purity-995 Rs 48,944. Silver prices stood at Rs 65,801 at the end of Tuesday.