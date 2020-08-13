Gold Price Update on August 13: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 52,731 per 10 gram

On Thursday, gold prices rose to Rs 52,731 per 10 gram in morning trade on the back of fresh demand. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,626 per 10 gram.

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), a Mumbai-based industry body, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 52,731, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 52,520. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose to Rs 66,256 from Rs 65,749 per kilogram on Thursday.