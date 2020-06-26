Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price slips to Rs 48,137 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Thursday slipped to Rs 48,137 from Rs 48,575 per 10 grams. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on June 25, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 48,137, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 47,944. Meanwhile, silver also fell to Rs 47,585 from Rs 47,640 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 48,137/-

995 - Rs 47,944/-

916 - Rs 44,093/-

750 - Rs 36,103/-

585 - Rs 28,160/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 14, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 48,120 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,339 lots. The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 48, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 48,256 per 10 gram in 5,810 lots. However, in New York, gold was trading 0.20 per cent up at USD 1,778.60 per ounce.