Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price slips to Rs 47,496 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Thursday slipped to Rs 47,496 from Rs 47,571 per 10 grams. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on June 19, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 47,496, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 47,306. Meanwhile, silver prices rose marginally to Rs 48,360 from Rs 48,352 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 47,496/-

995 - Rs 47,306/-

916 - Rs 43,506/-

750 - Rs 35,622/-

585 - Rs 27,785/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 17, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 47,355 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,824 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices traded 0.04 per cent higher at USD 1,736.30 per ounce in New York.